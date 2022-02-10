ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two people have been arrested after detectives recovered two loaded handguns during a traffic stop. The Albany Police Department said Joezier Rozier, 18, of Albany and a 17-year-old were arrested on February 9.

Around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, detectives stopped a vehicle on Clinton Avenue near Manning Boulevard as part of an investigation. Police said they recovered the two handguns from inside the vehicle.

Handgun found in vehicle (Albany PD)

Rozier was found to be in possession of a loaded 9mm handgun which police said he had concealed in his waistband. He was also found with crack cocaine.

Rozier was charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree. He was arraigned on Thursday in Albany City Criminal Court and released.

Police said the 17-year-old, whose name will not be released due to his age, had a loaded .32 caliber handgun concealed in his waistband. He was charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree.

The 17-year-old was also arrested on an outstanding warrant that was issued in November 2021 out of Albany County Family Court for a previous incident. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday in Albany County Family Court.