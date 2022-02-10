ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two people have been arrested after detectives recovered two loaded handguns during a traffic stop. The Albany Police Department said Joezier Rozier, 18, of Albany and a 17-year-old were arrested on February 9.

Around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, detectives stopped a vehicle on Clinton Avenue near Manning Boulevard as part of an investigation. Police said they recovered the two handguns from inside the vehicle.

  • handgun
    Handgun found in vehicle (Albany PD)
  • Handgun
    Handgun found in vehicle (Albany PD)

Rozier was found to be in possession of a loaded 9mm handgun which police said he had concealed in his waistband. He was also found with crack cocaine.

Rozier was charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree. He was arraigned on Thursday in Albany City Criminal Court and released.

Police said the 17-year-old, whose name will not be released due to his age, had a loaded .32 caliber handgun concealed in his waistband. He was charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree.

The 17-year-old was also arrested on an outstanding warrant that was issued in November 2021 out of Albany County Family Court for a previous incident. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday in Albany County Family Court.