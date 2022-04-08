ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Police Department has arrested two people, as well as recovered three loaded guns and a number of drugs. Jamel Mayo, 22, of Albany, and Daunte Ethridge, 20, of Durham, North Carolina were arrested on April 7 after a traffic stop.

On Thursday around 10:20 a.m., detectives stopped a vehicle on Central Avenue between Lexington Avenue and Robin Street as part of an ongoing investigation. Police said the driver, Mayo, was found with crack cocaine, as well as 27 glassine envelopes of fentanyl. Detectives also recovered a loaded .40 caliber handgun.

Mayo and his passenger, Ethridge, were both taken into custody. Police also executed a search warrant at a hotel room at the Ramada Inn at 3 Watervliet Avenue Extension as a part of the investigation. Police found more crack cocaine and fentanyl, as well as two more loaded .40 caliber handguns in the room.

A gun recovered by Albany police (APD)

Two other guns recovered by Albany police (APD)

Charges for Mayo

Criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree

Three counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree

Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fourth degree

Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree

Two counts of criminal use of drug paraphernalia in the second degree

Mayor was also arrested on an outstanding arrest warrant for three counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree. Etheridge was charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree in relation to the traffic stop.

Both men were arraigned in Albany City Criminal Court and remanded to the Albany County Jail.