ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Police Department arrested James Ford, 50, on South Pearl Street on Sunday night. Officers conducted a traffic stop connected to a stolen vehicle investigation and located an illegally possessed loaded 9mm handgun and a loaded Archangel.

Ford was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, one count of criminal possession of stolen property in the third degree, one count of unauthorized use of a vehicle in the third degree, and aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree.

Ford was arraigned in Albany City Criminal Court and remanded to the Albany County Jail.