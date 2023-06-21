ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A parolee was arrested Wednesday night for illegally possessing a handgun, according to the Albany Police Department. Marquis Dixon, 25, faces multiple charges.

On Wednesday, around 9:15 p.m., Albany detectives responded near Orange and Dove Streets for reports of a man possessing a handgun. Detectives say they saw the suspect getting out of a car associated with the call and tried to speak with him.

The suspect, identified as Dixon, ran from detectives on foot, according to police. He was eventually taken into custody, and detectives say he had a loaded 9mm handgun. Police say Dixon was released from prison in May following a previous conviction.

Dixon inspired changes to the state’s youthful offender law to raise the age teens can be charged as an adult to 21. He was arrested in August 2021 on drug charges and was later arrested again in January 2022 on unrelated gun charges.

Charges:

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon (three counts)

Third-degree aggravated unlicensed operator

Dixon was arraigned in Albany City Court. He was remanded to the Albany County Jail.