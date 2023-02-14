ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 37-year-old Albany man has been arrested in connection with a homicide that happened Thursday afternoon on Sherman Street. Kerdel Young was arrested Tuesday morning.

On Thursday, February 9, around 3:15 p.m., officers responded in the area of Sherman and Quail Streets for reports of a shooting. When they arrived, police found 39-year-old Anthony Dias of Watervliet near the intersection with multiple gunshot wounds. Dias was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives say they determined Young approached Dias and shot him multiple times. He’s been charged with one count of second-degree murder and was arraigned Tuesday in Albany City Criminal Court. He’s being held at the Albany County Jail.