ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany police announced they are investigating two separate homicides that occurred early in the morning on Sunday. Both incidents are currently under investigation.

At 12:45 a.m. on June 25, police responded to the area of Myrtle Avenue and Philip Street for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found Deandre Morrison, 28, of Albany, who had sustained gunshot wounds to his torso.

Morrison was tended to at the scene by emergency personnel. He was then transported to Albany Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased.

Then at 2:05 a.m., police responded to the 500 block of Hamilton Street between Ontario Street and Partridge Street for reports of another shooting. Arriving officers located Benjamin Rowe, 25, with gunshot wounds to his torso.

Rowe was treated at the scene by EMS. He was then brought to Albany Med, where he was pronounced deceased.

Anyone with information regarding either incident is encouraged to call the Albany Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Unit at (518)462-8039.