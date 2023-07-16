ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Police Department announced they are investigating two instances of shots fired. It is currently undetermined if the two occurrences are connected.

At 11:35 p.m. on July 15, police received a call for shots fired in the area of First Street and Quail Street. Then at 12:05 a.m., police received a second call for shots fired in the area of Mount Hope Drive and South Pearl Street.

Police located evidence at both scenes, though there were no injuries in either instance. The investigations remain ongoing.