ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Police Department announced they are investigating a homicide. The incident occurred on Saturday evening on Morton Avenue.

On July 22 at 7:15 p.m., police responded to the area of Morton Avenue and Elizabeth Street for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located Naheim Burbridge, 21, of Albany, with at least one gunshot wound to the torso.

Burbridge was treated at the scene by emergency medical services. He was then transported to Albany Medical Center, where he was later pronounced deceased.

This investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Albany Police Detective Division at (518)462-8039.