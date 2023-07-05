ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened in a Second Street apartment on Tuesday around 11:45 p.m. Police say upon arrival, they found 26-year-old Eduardo Montes of Albany inside the basement apartment with a gunshot wound to his torso.

Police say Montes was evaluated by emergency personnel and was pronounced dead at the scene. After a preliminary investigation, police say it appears Montes was in a physical altercation with someone known to him in the apartment and was shot as a result.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Albany Police Detective Division at 518-462-8039.