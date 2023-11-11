ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Police Department announced they are investigating a homicide that took place on Judson Street early on Saturday morning. The victim’s name will not be released until their family has been notified, according to police.

On November 11 at 3 a.m., officers responded to the area of Judson Street between First Street and Second Street following reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, police located a 32-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his chest.

The victim was tended to on the scene by emergency medical personnel before being taken to Albany Medical Center, where he was later pronounced deceased. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Albany Police Detective Division at (518)462-8039. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online by visiting the Capital Region Crime Stoppers website.