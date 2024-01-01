ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Police Department is investigating its first homicide of 2024. Police said the shooting took place on Judson Street near Second Street on January 1 around 12:42 a.m.

When police responded to the shooting, officers found Ozzie Gardner, 44, of Albany with gunshot wounds to his chest. Gardner was treated on scene and then brought to Albany Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the shooting was from a fight between the victim and suspect at a nearby home. Police said they were known to each other.

At this time, police said the investigation is active and ongoing. If anyone has any information, you can call the Albany Police Detective Division at (518) 462-8039.