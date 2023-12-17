ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Police Department confirmed they are investigating a shooting that occurred on December 16. Police say one victim suffered a non-life threatening injury.

On Saturday around 5:15 p.m., officers responded to the area of Central Avenue and Lexington Avenue, where they located a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the neck. According to police, the man was tended to on the scene by emergency medical personnel before being transported to Albany Medical Center to be treated for his injury.

The investigation remains ongoing. Stay with NEWS10 as this story continues to develop.