ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Police Department announced they are investigating a homicide that took place on Central Avenue. The incident occurred early in the morning on September 2.

On Saturday at 3:10 a.m., police responded to the area of 211 Central Avenue for reports of a shooting, where upon arrival, officers located a 25-year-old man who had been shot multiple times. The victim was treated at the scene by EMS before being transported to Albany Medical Center, where he was later pronounced deceased.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Albany Detective Division at (518) 462-8039.