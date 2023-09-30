ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Police Department announced they are investigating a homicide that occurred on Friday night. The incident took place on Central Avenue.

On September 29 at 11 p.m., police responded to the area of Central Avenue and Robin Street following reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a 37-year-old man who sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was treated on scene by emergency medical personnel before being transported to Albany Medical Center, where he was later pronounced deceased. The victim’s name will not be released until proper notifications have been made.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the APD Detective Division at (518)462-8039, or by submitting an anonymous tip online through the Capital Region Crime Stoppers website.