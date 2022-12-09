ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Friday morning, Albany Police responded to two separate bank robberies and were able to make arrests in one of the cases. Investigations into the other robbery are ongoing.

Police say that around 9:20 a.m., officers responded to SEFCU at 388 Clinton Avenue where employees told officers that an unknown suspect passed a note implying they had a weapon and demanded cash. The employee complied and the suspect fled the scene with cash. The suspect is described as a black male wearing dark-colored clothing.

Around 35 minutes later, officers responded to the Key Bank at 561 New Scotland Avenue for a separate bank robbery. Employees told officers that a male suspect had approached the counter, demanded money, and implied he had a weapon. The suspect leaped over the counter and began to stuff money in a bag before running from the bank.

Shortly afterward, police observed a vehicle believed to be involved in the robbery in the area of Clinton Avenue and North Swan Street. Police initiated a traffic stop, but the two occupants of the car got out and attempted to flee on foot. They were quickly apprehended.

Both suspects, Peter Addison, 36, of Albany, and Jahmar Daniels, 36, of Troy, were identified as suspects in the Key Bank robbery and were charged. Both were arraigned in Albany City Criminal Court and remanded to Albany County Jail.

Police continue to investigate the first robbery and ask that anyone with information should contact the Albany Police Detective Division at (518) 462-8039. Anonymous tips can also be made to Capital Region Crime Stoppers by visiting www.capitalregioncrimestoppers.com or downloading the free P3 Tips mobile app.