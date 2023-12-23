ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — At around 12:40 p.m. on Saturday, Albany police responded to a stabbing on North Lake Avenue for a reported stabbing. They said they found a 74-year-old man with multiple stab wounds when they arrived.

The victim was treated on the scene by emergency responders, but was ultimately pronounced dead. Police said they have a person of interest in custody.

They’re continuing to investigate the incident, which they say is isolated as the victim and their suspect knew one another. Police are withholding both names for now.