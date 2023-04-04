ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Police Department is investigating “at least” four incidents of forcible touching that happened Monday evening in Pine Hills. The four incidents reported involve a suspect described as a white male, approximately 5’8″ and 140 lbs, who approached women from behind and touched their buttocks, according to police.

The first incident occurred around 3:20 p.m. between South Main Avenue and West Lawrence Street. Around an hour later, another female victim reported that while walking, a man approached her and touched her buttocks on the 400 block of Hudson Avenue between Ontario and Quail Streets. Roughly five minutes later, a similar incident was reported by a female victim on the 800 block of Madison Avenue between Ontario and Quail Streets. Lastly, around 10:20 p.m., officers received another report from a female victim of a man touching her buttocks in the area of Hudson Avenue and Ontario Street.

Anyone who had a similar experience with this suspect and did not notify police or report the incident can call Albany detectives at 518-462-8039. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Albany Police Detective Division at 518-462-8039.