ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins is holding a media availability at 1:30 p.m. NEWS10 will stream the press conference above once it starts at Albany Police Headquarters on Henry Johnson Boulevard.

Hawkins aims to talk about recent incidents and the importance of community engagement leading into warmer months when criminal activity rises. Just Thursday morning, an Albany man was arrested and charged in connection to a homicide death the day before.