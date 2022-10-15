ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany police arrested two individuals for having a loaded gun in their car. The gun was allegedly stolen out of South Carolina in 2016.

On October 14 police pulled over a Ford Focus in the area of Hunter Street and Colby Street for a minor traffic infraction. Police reported the driver Rashun M. Reese, 41, and the passenger Jennifer Rosario, 38, had a .9mm caliber Jimenez Arms semi-automatic pistol. Officers report the gun was located underneath Reese which he tried to hide by putting it underneath the driver’s seat cover. After further investigation, police found the gun was reported stolen out of Denmark, SC in 2016.

Charges for Rashun M. Reese

One count of second degree criminal possession of a weapon

One count of third degree criminal possession of a weapon

One count criminal possession of stolen property

Multiple traffic violations

Charges for Jennifer Rosario

One count second degree criminal possession of a weapon

According to police, Reese and Rosario were transported to the Albany County Correctional Facility as pre-arraigned detainees and will be arraigned in Albany City Court on October 15 morning at 9 a.m.