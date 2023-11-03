ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Police Department has arrested a 32-year-old male following an investigation into two pit bulls found locked in a crate. Police charged Andrew Pulliam with two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals.

According to the police, the two dogs were located on the night of October 27 at a residence on Lark Street. One dog was discovered deceased, and the other suffered from severe emaciation and dehydration.

The female dog was transported to the Animal Hospital, where she was euthanized due to severe injuries. Pulliam was arraigned in Albany City Criminal Court on November 10.