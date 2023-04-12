ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Police Department has arrested Isaiah Anderson, 37, of Troy, and charged him with one count of Murder in the Second Degree and one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree. Police say Anderson is responsible for the homicide on Morris Street on Sunday.

At around 4:20 a.m. on Sunday, police located Alonzo Ford, 60, with multiple gunshot wounds inside a home on the 500 block of Morris Street. Ford was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Detectives identified Anderson as the suspect and took him into custody on Tuesday. Police say Anderson and Ford are known to each other. On Wednedsay morning, Anderson was arraigned in Albany City Criminal Court and remanded to Albany County Jail.