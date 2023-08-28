ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Police Department arrested Albert Lindh, 33, on Sunday, August 27. Lindh was charged with menacing in the second degree, one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, and three counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree.

According to the police, they received reports of a person with a weapon in the area of Brevator Street and Western Avenue. Responding officers located a male victim who told them Lindh pointed a handgun at him following an altercation inside a residence on Brevator Street.

The victim said Lindh was known to him. Police observed Lindh exiting the residence and took him into custody. They discovered that Lindh had a revolver and an AR-15 at the time of the incident. Lindh was arraigned in Albany City Court and remanded to the Albany County Jail.