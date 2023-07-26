Albany police recovered two loaded handguns as part of an ongoing drug investigation on Lexington Avenue on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (NEWS10)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Four Albany residents are facing multiple charges after an investigation on Lexington Avenue in the city.

Around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, Albany police stopped four people in the area of Lexington Avenue and Sherman Street as part of an ongoing drug investigation. Police determined they were selling drugs and took them into custody.

Two loaded handguns, crack cocaine, and fentanyl were also recovered, police said.

Quazier Wertz, 20, was arrested. He is also under parole in New York State. He was charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree, and two counts of Criminal Use of of Drug Paraphernalia in the Second Degree.

Wertz was arraigned and sent to the Albany County Jail.

The other three arrests were teen boys ages 16 and 17.

A 16-year old was charged with two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fourth Degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fourth Degree.

Another 16-year-old was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree.

A 17-year-old was charged with two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree.

All three were arraigned in Albany County Family Court.