ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday, March 30, Albany Police said they arrested a Troy man after a traffic stop on North Lake Avenue. Dequan Beverly, 34, of Troy was found with a loaded handgun by Albany Detectives.

Albany Detectives initiated a traffic stop with a vehicle for an ongoing investigation. During the stop, detectives discovered that Beverly, the front seat passenger, had an outstanding arrest warrant out of Troy and he was taken into custody.

Charges: