ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany police recovered a handgun and various long arms after two separate incidents on Monday. Two men were arrested as a result.

Around 8:45 a.m. Monday, police were called to the area of Providence Street and Delaware Avenue for a domestic incident. The victim told police the suspect threatened her with a handgun during an argument before fleeing the scene.

Police found the suspect’s vehicle in Lincoln Park, and the driver, Elija Alexander-Lownes, 22, was arrested in connection to the domestic incident. A loaded 9 mm handgun was a 30-round magazine was found in the vehicle. Police said he also violated a full stay away order when he contacted the victim.

Alexander-Lownes was charged with one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, and one count of Criminal Contempt in the Second Degree. He was arraigned and sent to the Albany County Jail.

Around 5:20 p.m. Monday, police responded to the 200-block of Sheridan Avenue for reports of a man pointing a shotgun at a neighbor during a disagreement. The suspect was found inside his apartment and was taken into custody.

A search warrant resulted in the discovery of several long arms, including an AR-15 rifle with high capacity magazines, and two shot guns. James Davis, 34, was charged with two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree and one count of Menacing in the Second Degree. He was arraigned and sent to Albany County Jail.