ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Around 9:35 p.m. Monday, police were called to the area of Lark Street and Washington Avenue for reports of a man with a gun. Adam Smith, 54, of Albany, was found in possession of a loaded .22 caliber revolver, which police said he had concealed in his coat pocket.

Smith was charged with one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree and two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree. He was arraigned and sent to the Albany County Jail.