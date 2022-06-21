ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Police Department has recovered multiple guns and ammunition after a man allegedly shot through his apartment floor. Cuyler Vanderwerker, 29, of Albany, was arrested after the incident.

On June 20 around 11 a.m., officers responded to a home on the 600 block of Madison Avenue between Robin Street and New Scotland Avenue. Once there, the complainant told officers that there was a bullet hole in the ceiling of the basement apartment as if someone shot into the floor from the apartment above.

Evidence was collected and through an investigation, police found that on June 19 between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m., Vanderwerker fired a single shot from a handgun into the floor of his apartment. The bullet traveled through the ceiling of the basement apartment and into the floor.

Police also recovered two 9mm “ghost” handguns, an AR-15 rifle, and several high-capacity magazines. “Ghost” guns are weapons without serial numbers on them.

Guns recovered after man shot through apartment floor (Albany PD)

Charges

First-degree reckless endangerment

Two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Vanderwerker was arraigned in Albany City Criminal Court and remanded to the Albany County Jail.