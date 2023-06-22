ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police are investigating a fatal shooting in the city of Albany. It took place around 12:30 p.m. Thursday on the 500-block of Third Street.

Police were called to a home for reports of a shooting. At the scene, police found an 18-year-old and 17-year old boys with gunshot wounds.

The 18-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. The 17-year-old was taken to Albany Medical Center in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Albany police at (518) 462-8039.