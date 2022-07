ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Police Department is investigating a shooting near Madison Avenue and Ontario Street. Police said a 21-year-old man was located with a gunshot wound to the butt.

Police said the shooting happened around 3:40 p.m. Detectives quickly responded to the location.

According to police, the 21-year-old has non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing. Stick with NEWS10 for updates.