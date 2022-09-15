ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police are investigating a stabbing in the city of Albany.
The incident took place on the 300-block of First Street between Judson Street and North Lake Avenue. The investigation is ongoing.
by: Courtney Ward
