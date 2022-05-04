ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany Police Department said they are investigating a homicide that occurred in the early morning of Wednesday, May 4. Police say they found a man dead with gunshot wounds inside a home on Stanwix Street in Albany.

At around 1:15 a.m. officers responded to a home on Stanwix Street for reports that a man had been shot. When police arrived they discovered a 30-year-old man inside with gunshot wounds.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Albany Police will not be releasing the identity of the victim until proper notifications have been made.

The investigation is ongoing and no further details are available. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 518-462-8039 or send anonymous tips to @CRCrimeStoppers at http://capitalregioncrimestoppers.com