ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Thursday, October 6 Sheriff’s Deputies and Investigators conducted around 85 traffic stops for minor infractions in Albany. Police are trying to crackdown on stolen cars, fraudulent license plates, fraudulent NYS inspection stickers and to deter other criminal activity.

Police reported the traffic stops yielded three individuals arrested for Third degree aggravated unlicensed operator, three individuals arrested for second degree aggravated unlicensed operator and one individual arrested for third degree criminal possession of a forged instrument. Along with those arrests, police arrested Mark Castiglione, 30 for driving a car with a suspended license and possessing Ketamine.

Charges for Mark Castiglione