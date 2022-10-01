ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Brian Moses, 20 has been charged in connection with a homicide that happened on Friday, September 30 on Hamilton street in Albany. Police carried out an investigation after a male, 18 was found in the roadway with gunshot wounds.

Around 3:30 p.m. on September 30, officers responded to the 400 block of Hamilton Street between Quail and Ontario Streets for reports of a shooting. Officers found William Sanders, 18 in the roadway with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso. Police reported Sanders was eventually pronounced dead at the scene.

Almost immediately upon arrival, police also got word that a potential suspect in the shooting had run into 479 Hamilton Street. Officers set up a perimeter around the home and tried to get anyone out that was inside. Police reported that the Emergency Services Team carried out a search warrant on the home and found Moses hiding in the basement. Moses was taken into custody and a 9mm handgun was also found inside the home.

Charges

One count of second degree murder

One count of second degree criminal possession of a weapon

According to police, Moses was arraigned the morning of Saturday, October 1 in Albany City Criminal Court and remanded to the Albany County Jail.