ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany Police Department and Marshals, arrested 18 people this past week after executing several search warrants across the City of Albany. This comes after Albany Police addressed drug trafficking and gang activity along the Central Avenue corridor in Albany.

Called “Operation Turnbuckle,” detectives and Marshals began to conduct an investigation back in March 2022 into several people. These people were allegedly responsible for distributing dangerous narcotics in areas along Central Avenue including Robin Street, Lexington Avenue, and Sherman Street.

Drugs, guns, and money seized

273 grams of crack cocaine.

349 grams of powder cocaine

4 grams of heroin

9 grams of Fentanyl

424 bags of Fentanyl

100 bags of Suboxone strips

Three loaded handguns

$12,884 in U.S. currency

Arrests and charges

Rasheem Andrews, 42, of Albany.

One count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3 rd .

. One count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 5 th

One count of Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance 3rd.

Anthony Walker, 42, of Latham.

One count of Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance 3 rd .

. Was also arrested on the strength of a NYS Parole warrant.

Nigel Richards, 37, of Albany.

One count of Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance 3rd.

Jose Rosado, 61, of Albany.

One count of Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance 3rd.

Luther Irby, 63, of Albany.

One count of Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance 3rd.

Adrian Kelley, 44, of Albany.

One count of Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance 3rd

One count of Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance 7th

One count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd

Two counts of Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia

Edward Shaw, 46, of Albany.

One count of Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance 3 rd

One count of Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance 7 th

One count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3 rd .

. Two counts of Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia

Was also arrested on an indictment warrant for Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance 3rd.

Shelton McCoy, 24, of Troy.

Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3 rd

Was also arrested on an indictment warrant for Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance 3rd.

Emanuel Landy, 31, of Albany.

Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd.

Shamer Thomas, 30, of Albany.

One count of Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance 7 th

Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3 rd .

. Two counts of Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia

Was also arrested on the strength of an indictment warrant for Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance 3rd.

Robert Craig, 61, of Albany.

Arrested on the strength of an indictment warrant for Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance 3rd.

Leroy Standford, 35, of Albany.

Arrested on the strength of an indictment warrant for Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance 3rd.

Kenneth Neely, 57, of Albany.

One count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th

Kimani Barkley, 45, of Troy

One count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 1 st .

. One count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3 rd .

. Two counts of Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia.

Was also arrested on the strength of a felony bench warrant out of Rensselaer County.

Jahmel Inman, 28, of Albany.

Was arrested on the strength of a NYS Parole warrant.

Stephanie Bonds, 34, of Albany.

One count of Hindering Prosecution.

Jamel Mayo, 22, of Albany

Three counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2 nd

Three counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3 rd

One count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 4 th

One Count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7 th

Two counts of Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia

Duante Ethridge, 20, of Durham, North Carolina