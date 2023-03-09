ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany police report three arrests after a search warrant on Central Avenue on March 8. The three individuals were arrested in reference to an ongoing narcotics investigation.

On March 8 around 9 p.m., the Albany Police Department’s Emergency Services Team, along with the assistance of the Colonie Police Department’s Special Services Team, executed a search warrant at 592 Central Avenue. During the search warrant, officers report they recovered powdered cocaine, crack cocaine, and fentanyl. Several items used to distribute and sell narcotics were also located inside the home. All three individuals were arraigned on March 9 in Albany City Criminal Court.

Ahmeek Davis, 38, of Albany

Arrested on the strength of a New York State Parole Warrant

One count of third degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

One count of seventh degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Two counts of second degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia

Karyim Brown, 38, of Queens

Two counts of third degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Two counts of second degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia

Mark Greer, 39, of Queens: