ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Wednesday, Nicholas Higgins, 30, of Albany, was sentenced to 23 years to life in state prison. Higgins was convicted of murder in the second degree for the death of Uizaie Brigman on January 11, 2021.

Brigman was located inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound. He was treated by emergency medical personnel but was pronounced deceased at the scene. Higgins was also accused of possessing a loaded, illegal firearm during the incident.

Assistant District Attorneys Collin D’Arcy and Emily Schultz handled the prosecution of this

case.