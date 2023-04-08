NORTH GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — North Greenbush police report the arrest of Ketia Louis, 41 of Albany, and her child, 14 on April 5. The two were allegedly involved in shoplifting from Ulta Beauty.

Ulta Beauty staff in the Van Rensselaer Square plaza reported that a female and her child had stolen $2,176 in perfumes and cologne on April 5. Police explain they found both suspects at the Ulta Beauty location in Latham and took them into custody after the stolen goods were seen in her car.

Charges for Ketia Louis

Fourth degree grand larceny

Fourth degree conspiracy

Endangering the welfare of a child

Louis was arraigned at North Greenbush Town Court and released to monitoring by probation. She is due back in court at a later date. The child, whose name will not be released, was charged with fourth degree grand larceny. The child was also arraigned at North Greenbush Town Court and was released to appear in family court at a later date.