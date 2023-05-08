ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Dino Savoca, the 61-year-old man accused of creating a standoff situation at Albany Medical Center in March, faces new charges from a grand jury. The top charge among them is second-degree murder.

That charge stems from the death of his own mother, who died mere days after the episode at the age of 97. Albany County’s District Attorney’s Office confirmed to NEWS10 that the indictment and arraignment are set for Wednesday at 9:30 a.m.

Police said Savoca took a loaded shotgun and bb gun into his mother’s hospital room, starting a standoff that lasted several hours in March. Thus, the grand jury in Albany County also accused him of criminal possession of a weapon.

A third charge—for first-degree attempted murder—refers to an encounter between Savoca and police at his home in Colonie. The indictment alleges that he tried to cause the death of a police officer.

Stick with NEWS10 for more about this developing story and the specifics behind each of these charges. Take a look at a redacted version of the indictment below.