ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man who was convicted of attempted murder was sentenced to 50 years to life in prison with five years of post-release supervision. Houston Ketter III was arrested on November 13, 2022, after intentionally setting a woman on fire near Bradford and Robin Streets.

According to the Albany County District Attorney’s Office (ACDAO), he is also accused of attempting to cause serious physical injury to a second victim in a different case. The victim in this case released a statement, via the ACDAO.

“What a feeling to be instantaneously on fire and screaming for someone, anyone, to solve it. It was solved. Officer Newlove’s existence, timing, heart, is a blessing… I permanently have a trach… I have no hair on the back of my head, I have third-degree burns on 30% of my body, I cannot realistically tell you how many surgeries, blood transfusions, days and nights of horror I’ve overcome.”

“I have been a prosecutor for over 18 years, and I don’t think myself, Ms. Perlanski, nor any of the officers involved, could have been prepared for the heinous actions committed by Houston Ketter,” said Assistant District Attorney Blain-Lewis. “This man set a woman on fire and left her to

die as he laughed. His depravity extends to a second woman, who he burned on the most

sensitive parts of her body with a hot pot. The maximum is the only appropriate outcome for

both justice and public safety.”