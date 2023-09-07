ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man died after being hit by a car in the parking lot of a truck stop in Plattsburgh. Wayne Haupt, 53, was taken to the University of Vermont Health Network at Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital (CVPH) where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say eyewitness accounts were able to describe the suspect driving the vehicle that hit Haupt. Police attempted to pull the suspected car over, but the driver fled. Eventually, the car was stopped in the town of Long Lake and the driver was identified as Thomas Lance, 38, of Albany. Lance was taken into custody without incident.

Charge:

Second-degree murder

An autopsy will be performed at Glens Falls Hospital on Friday. State Police are asking for anyone with information regarding this incident to please contact State Police at 518-563-3761. The State Police and the Clinton County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the case.