ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany Police Department was called to the intersection of Central Avenue and North Lake Avenue around 3:45 a.m. Monday for reports of a stabbing. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been stabbed in the back.

According to Public Information Officer Steve Smith, the incident was domestic-related. The victim’s injuries were not serious, but he was taken to Albany Medical Center for treatment.

There has been no word on whether or not a suspect is in custody at this time. This is a developing story; stick with NEWS10 both online and on-air for updates throughout the morning.