BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man was sentenced to four and a half years in a state correctional facility following an investigation into alleged drug dealing activities across multiple counties. Maurice Trichilo, 34, pleaded guilty to criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree.

According to the indictment, Trichilo was arrested following the execution of a search warrant on his vehicle. Police seized nearly a quarter-kilo of cocaine with a street value of over $20,000.

“Defendant Trichilo’s decision to package for sale significant quantities of cocaine, demonstrated his willingness to prey upon those vulnerable people in our community addicted to illegal drugs, “said District Attorney Karen Heggen. Trichilo was also sentenced to two years of post-release supervision.