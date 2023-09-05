ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 25-year-old from Albany was sentenced to a determinate term of eight years in state prison after pleading guilty to first-degree attempted burglary. Earlquan Emanuel was also sentenced to five years of post-release supervision.

According to the indictment, Emanuel entered a residence on December 23, 2022, and forcibly stole property. Emanuel is also said to have displayed a firearm. The incident occurred around 580 Myrtle Avenue in Albany.

The initial indictment included one count of first-degree robbery and first-degree burglary. Two no-contact orders of protection were also issued.