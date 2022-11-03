ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man was sentenced to eight years in prison Thursday for two separate instances of unlawfully possessing a firearm as a previously convicted felon. Roderick Jones, 43, pleaded guilty to the charges back in June.

As part of his previously entered guilty plea, Jones admitted that he had a loaded .380 caliber pistol in his car on Jan. 17, 2019, when he was arrested on impaired driving charges. Jones crashed his car into a building on Rensselaer Street in Albany.

Jones also admitted that on Sep. 29, 2019, he possessed a 9mm pistol that he discharged four times at two occupied residences in the Ida Yarbrough Homes in Albany. He was not allowed to possess a firearm in New York due to prior felony convictions for robbery.