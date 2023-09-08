ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Jaiquan Allah, 26, was sentenced to an aggregate term of 32 years to life in state prison. Allah was convicted of second-degree murder, second-degree assault, and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

According to the indictment, Allah caused the death of William Hooks by shooting him with an illegal handgun on June 20. Allah allegedly also caused physical injury to another victim.

Allah was also sentenced to five years of post-release supervision. Homicide and Violent Crimes Bureau Chief Jessica Blain-Lewis and Trial Assistant Katelyn Kaczkowski handled the prosecution of this case.