ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 35-year-old male from Albany was sentenced to an aggregate term of 25 years in state prison on Friday morning. Jeffrey Everett will also serve five years of post-release supervision.

The indictment alleged that Everett possessed an illegal, loaded firearm on December 19, 2021. Everett also reportedly assaulted a woman in the area of Grand Street and Madison Avenue, striking her head and body and kicking her in the face.

In January 2022, Everett was accused of possessing cocaine and crack cocaine with intent to sell. He was convicted in August of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, assault in the third degree, criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fourth degree.