ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The man who allegedly attacked Jon Romano at the Capital Connections Drop-In Center in Albany has been sentenced. According to the Albany County District Attorney’s Office, Randell Mason, 42, of Albany, was sentenced to 25 years in prison with five years probation after he is released.

On August 29, 2022, police responded to the 300 block of Sheridan Avenue for a sword attack. When officers arrived, they found 34-year-old Romano with severe wounds to his limbs. Mason was arrested shortly after.

Romano was the gunman in the 2004 Columbia High School shooting and served 15 years in prison for it. Due to the sword attack, he said all four of his extremities had to be partially amputated.

In February, Mason pleaded guilty to second-degree attempted murder in connection with the attack. Three no-contact orders of protection were also issued on behalf of Romano.