ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Friday, Stephan Harris, 27, was sentenced to a determinate term of 15 years in prison and 5 years of post-release supervision. Harris pleaded guilty to manslaughter on March 17, 2023.

According to the indictment, Harris caused the death of Jonathan Weldon in May 2017 by stabbing him in the stomach. The incident occurred in the area of 362 Elk Street in the City of Albany.