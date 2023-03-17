ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Friday, Elijah Moses, 28, of Albany, was sentenced to a determinate term of 13 years in State Prison. Moses will also serve five years of post-release supervision.

Moses was initially arrested along with two other suspects following a shooting on the 600 block of Livingston Avenue in October 2021. As a part of his guilty plea, Moses admitted to possessing a loaded, illegal firearm around the time of the incident. The guilty plea satisfies the full indictment, which included an Attempted Murder charge.