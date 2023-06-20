ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Tuesday, Jamar Brown, 20, was sentenced to 12 years in state prison for attempted murder. Brown will also serve five years of post-release supervision.

According to the indictment, Brown tried to cause the death of another person on the night of August 13. Brown shot the victim in the area of Second Avenue and Hampton Street.

Brown also allegedly entered a building while in possession of a loaded firearm in the area of Barrows Street. He pled guilty to the attempted murder charge in April.